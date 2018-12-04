Australian stocks decline amid confusion on US-China trade agreement

Stocks in Australia slipped in Tuesday morning trade amid uncertainty about the future of U.S.-China trade relations.
The ASX 200 fell 0.46 percent in early trade, with almost all sectors in negative territory.
The heavily weighted financial subindex in Australia slipped 0.37 percent. Shares of the country's so-called Big Four banks saw losses: Australia and New Zealand Banking Group slipped 0.52 percent, Commonwealth Bank of Australia shed 0.27 percent, Westpac fell 0.42 percent and National Australia Bank traded down by 0.24 percent.
Meanwhile, futures pointed to a higher open for the Nikkei 225 in Japan. The Nikkei futures contract in Chicago was at 22,620 while its counterpart in Osaka was at 22,610. The benchmark index last closed at 22,574.76.