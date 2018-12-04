Asia Markets

Australian stocks decline amid confusion on US-China trade agreement

  • Australia's ASX 200 fell 0.46 percent in early trade, with almost all sectors in negative territory.
  • Questions remain about the actual details of the trade agreement struck between U.S. President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping.

Stocks in Australia slipped in Tuesday morning trade amid uncertainty about the future of U.S.-China trade relations.

The ASX 200 fell 0.46 percent in early trade, with almost all sectors in negative territory.

The heavily weighted financial subindex in Australia slipped 0.37 percent. Shares of the country's so-called Big Four banks saw losses: Australia and New Zealand Banking Group slipped 0.52 percent, Commonwealth Bank of Australia shed 0.27 percent, Westpac fell 0.42 percent and National Australia Bank traded down by 0.24 percent.

Meanwhile, futures pointed to a higher open for the Nikkei 225 in Japan. The Nikkei futures contract in Chicago was at 22,620 while its counterpart in Osaka was at 22,610. The benchmark index last closed at 22,574.76.

Confusion on US-China trade agreement

Overnight on Wall Street, the major indexes saw gains. The Dow Jones Industrial Average advanced 287.97 points to close at 25,826.43 while the S&P 500 rose 1.1 percent to finish the trading day at 2,790.37. The Nasdaq Composite rose 1.5 percent to close at 7,441.51.

The moves came after U.S. President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping agreed to a 90-day postponement of any new tariffs in the trade war that has weighed heavily on global stock markets for most of 2018.

There have been differences, however, between the descriptions of the agreement from the White House, from Trump himself and from Beijing. Questions also remain over who would lead the U.S. delegation in future trade talks with Beijing.

In a morning note, Rodrigo Catril, a senior foreign exchange strategist at National Australia Bank, said the overnight trade news had "probably left the market with more questions than answers."

"Can the US and China really resolve their differences in 90 days? It seems that more details and signs of progress will be needed if the initial trade truce warm fuzzy feeling is to be sustained," Catril said.

Currencies

The U.S. dollar index, which tracks the greenback against a basket of its peers, was at 96.946 after touching a high above 97 earlier.

The Japanese yen was at 113.59 against the dollar after seeing highs around the 113.4 handle in the previous session. The Australian dollar traded at $0.7357 after touching highs at about $0.739 yesterday.

— CNBC's Fred Imbert contributed to this report.

