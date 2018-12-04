US and China hammer out 90-day trade truce — Seven experts break down what that means for investors 3 Hours Ago | 04:21

China is reportedly confused by the Trump administration's version of what happened in Buenos Aires.

After the key meeting between President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping, officials from Beijing are "puzzled and irritated" by the Trump administration's behavior, The Washington Post reported Tuesday, citing a former U.S. government official who has been in contact with the Chinese officials.

"You don't do this with the Chinese. You don't triumphantly proclaim all their concessions in public. It's just madness," the former official, who asked for anonymity to describe confidential discussions, told the Post.

The two world leaders met over dinner during the G-20 summit in Argentina last week. The White House said the nations had agreed to a 90-day truce on trade. Following the meeting, Trump told reporters it was "an incredible deal" and that it "goes down, certainly, if it happens, it goes down as one of the largest deals ever made."

But the Post reported that the Chinese have not acknowledged a 90-day deadline for the talks and have not said that they would "immediately" increase purchases of U.S. farm goods.