Cramer's lightning round: Barnes & Noble's stock is trading like it could get acquired   

Barnes & Noble: "I'm going to say something I typically wouldn't say, but it does feel like it's getting a bid or something, because it just goes up, up and up and yet the fundamentals are not great. So, I don't want to recommend a stock on a takeover basis, but I see what's happening and it seems pretty positive."

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp.: "It's not a bad stock. A lot of people don't talk about it. I think it's pretty good. Now, candidly, I like Accenture more. I like ACN, really, a lot more."

TE Connectivity Ltd.: "It's interesting. It's not great. It does network solutions, got a little cable stuff in it. It's not compelling enough for me to pound the table."

Adobe Inc.: "I cannot recommend this stock on a short-term basis because … I recommended it at $50. It's at $250. I think you buy some and then you wait for it to come down because we're not going to play the quarterly game. The quarter's going to be good, but stocks aren't reacting to the quarter. They're reacting to the Fed. They're reacting to the president. That's not certain enough for me."

Global Blood Therapeutics Inc.: "It's had a very big run and it's coming back down. I think you sold half and now portfolio management would say, 'You know what? Let the rest run.'"

Activision Blizzard Inc.: "It has to do with Call of Duty. People think it's not doing that well. I wish [CEO] Bobby Kotick would come on."