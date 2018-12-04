The FAANG stocks shed $140 billion in Tuesday's market rout

Tech stocks are back in correction territory after a painful day for public exchanges.

The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite index fell nearly 4 percent, with tech stocks like Apple, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook weighing most heavily.

In total, the so-called FAANG stocks — Facebook, Amazon, Apple, Netflix and Alphabet-owned Google — shed more than $140 billion in market value by the end of the trading Tuesday.

Here's how it shook out:

Facebook fell 2.2 percent, losing $7.6 billion in implied market value

Amazon fell 5.9 percent, losing $50.8 billion in implied market value

Apple fell 4.4 percent, losing $38.5 billion in implied market value

Netflix fell 5.2 percent, losing $6.5 billion in implied market value

Alphabet fell 4.8 percent, losing $37.5 billion in implied market value

The losses extend pain periods for Apple, which has seen downturn in recent weeks, and Facebook, which is suffering a down year on the heels of several scandals. Amazon and Netflix, though, are each up more than 40 percent year-to-date despite getting caught in the rout.

With Tuesday's losses, Alphabet is hanging onto modest year-to-date gains, up just 0.8 percent in 2018.