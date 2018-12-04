George HW Bush was president for only 4 years, but he shaped the Supreme Court for decades

In his single term in the Oval Office, George H.W. Bush presided over the end of the Cold War and liberalized international trade, signing the North American Free Trade Agreement.

But Bush, who died Friday at 94, may have left his most enduring legacy on the Supreme Court, where he nominated two justices and paved the way for two more.

His first nominee was David Souter, who retired from the court in 2009. Souter surprised the country shortly into his tenure by siding with the court's liberals, inspiring a conservative rallying cry — "No more Souters!" — that continues to shape the nomination process to this day.

Justice Clarence Thomas, Bush's second nominee, is the longest-serving justice on the court and its most ardent conservative. The court's most prolific author, Thomas has molded a generation of conservative legal scholarship. His former clerks hold top jobs in the Trump administration.

The court often proves to be where presidents leave their most lasting mark. That appears to be the case with Bush.

In the 25 years since he left office, the end of the Cold War gave rise to new tensions with Russia. NAFTA is on the chopping block, as protectionism gains steam. But Thomas remains on the court, and Souter's legacy has all but ensured there will never be another justice like him.

Bush's selection of two justices who proved to have widely divergent judicial philosophies was made possible by the political moment in which he was president, as well as his own temperament, said Carl Tobias, a law professor at the University of Richmond School of Law and an expert in federal judicial selection.

"I think that the partisanship, the Federalist Society influence that we see pervading everything now, just wasn't that strong at the time," Tobias said. "It was such a different world then, which he personified."

In addition to his Supreme Court nominees, Bush also appointed two future justices to the federal bench: Justice Samuel Alito to the 3rd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals and Justice Sonia Sotomayor to a U.S. District Court in New York.

He also appointed John Roberts to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit, although Roberts was not confirmed. Bush's son President George W. Bush later tapped Roberts to the position before nominating him chief justice, a positions he continues to hold.

The quality of his federal appointments, in contrast to the "mad rush to have so many people confirmed and pack the courts," represent an under-rated aspect of Bush's legacy, Tobias said.