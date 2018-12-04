Japan could see a $3.5 billion boost for hosting 2019's biggest sporting event

Japan will be the first Asian country to host the Rugby Union World Cup in 2019 and its organizing committee has promised the tournament will be a uniquely Japanese event.

With the Olympics and Paralympics to come in 2020, officials feel the country is entering its "golden sporting years."

The Rugby Union World Cup is billed as the world's third-largest global sporting event, behind the Olympics and soccer World Cup, due to its participating nations, ticket sales and television audience.

Historically it has been hosted in traditional rugby hotspots, not least the 2015 version in England and in New Zealand four years earlier. Twelve stadiums across Japan will host the 43-day tournament beginning on September 20, 2019, and a tourism boom is being predicted by organizers, with 70 percent of the 2.5 million ticket requests received so far coming from outside of Japan.

"We've had some independent studies done and they predict that in British pounds there will be about £2.79 billion ($3.5 billion) of increased economic activity around the Rugby World Cup." Rugby World Cup Organizing Committee CEO Akira Shimazu exclusively told CNBC ahead of Japan's November international against England.

By contrast, 2018's soccer World Cup in Russia was predicted to have almost ten times that amount of economic impact on the host country.

"There is a short space of time between the events of the Rugby World Cup and then the Olympic and Paralympic Games, but in some ways that can be beneficial," Shimazu said.

Rugby Union has gained in popularity over the past decade in Japan with over 120,000 registered players in the country. Technology is expected to play a key role in this World Cup, including state-of-the-art facial recognition technology to be used as added security at matches, which will also feature at the Olympics and Paralympics in 2020.

"There are many merits of having those two events so close to each other," Shimazu said. "France will have the same issues with the next Rugby World Cup and then the Olympics in Paris, so we're setting the bar very high for them, so they can carry on and follow our lead."