TripAdvisor just revealed its list of the world's best restaurants — and only two are in the US

Travel review website TripAdvisor has published its list of the world's best fine-dining restaurants, with European eateries doing better than those in the U.S.

France, Spain, the U.K. and Italy each have three entries in the list of 25 restaurants. Here's a look at the full rundown.

1. Au Crocodile, Strasbourg, France

This Strasbourg restaurant is housed in a building dating back to 1659 and a four-course menu starts at 108 euros ($123.19). Crocodile is not offered, but diners can choose from French classics such as duck foie gras, frogs' legs and lobster.