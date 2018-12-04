Food & Beverage

TripAdvisor just revealed its list of the world's best restaurants — and only two are in the US

  • France, Spain, the U.K. and Italy each have three entries TripAdvisor's list of best restaurants.
  • Two New York City restaurants make the top 25.
  • Au Crocodile in Strasbourg, France, is the world's best place for fine-dining.




Travel review website TripAdvisor has published its list of the world's best fine-dining restaurants, with European eateries doing better than those in the U.S.

France, Spain, the U.K. and Italy each have three entries in the list of 25 restaurants. Here's a look at the full rundown.

1. Au Crocodile, Strasbourg, France

This Strasbourg restaurant is housed in a building dating back to 1659 and a four-course menu starts at 108 euros ($123.19). Crocodile is not offered, but diners can choose from French classics such as duck foie gras, frogs' legs and lobster.

2. Martin Berasategui, Lasarte, Spain

"Culinary poetry" is how one reviewer described this restaurant, which focuses on seasonal food, with truffles, gazpacho and grilled sirloin all featuring on its 25-year anniversary tasting menu, for 260 euros.

3. El Celler de Can Roca, Girona, Spain

Started by brothers Joan, Jordi and Josep Roca in 1986, the three credit their mother Montserrat Fontane for teaching them to cook. More than 90 percent of TripAdvisor reviewers gave this place five stars.

4. Restaurant Sat Bains, Nottingham, UK

Sat and Amanda Bains' restaurant opened in 2002 on the outskirts of the city of Nottingham in central England and won a Michelin star the following year. Diners can stay over in one of the restaurant's rooms, housed in converted farm buildings.





5. Restaurant Benazuza, Cancun, Mexico

Part of the Pyramid hotel Grand Oasis resort in Cancun, Benazuza, the food is described on its website as "techno-emotional." Chef Rafael Zafra grew up in his family's restaurant in Seville, Spain, and became a consultant for Oasis Hotels and Resorts in 2010.

6. La Colombe, Constantia, South Africa

This Asian-French fusion restaurant is run by 29-year-old chef James Gaag, who joined La Colombe as a student in 2010, before working in the U.K. with Raymond Blanc at Le Manoir aux Quat'Saisons (entry 15). TripAdvisor reviewers talk about its "exquisite" tasting menu.

7. TRB Hutong, Beijing, China

TRB Hutong is housed in a former Qing Dynasty temple, which was once used as a TV factory and serves modern European dishes. Diners choose from tasting menus, or can "be picky," choosing four dishes from any of the menus for 498 renminbi ($72.84).

8. Ristorante Villa Crespi, Orta San Giulio, Italy

Run by Michelin-starred chef Antonino Cannavacciuolo, the restaurant's menu focuses on the Italian regions of Piedmont and Campania and has around 1,800 wines to choose from.

9. The Grove, Auckland, New Zealand

Owners Annette and Michael Dearth opened The Grove in 2004, with a focus on New Zealand food with a French twist. TripAdvisor reviewers rave about its passion fruit souffle.

10. David's Kitchen, Chiang Mai, Thailand

Londoner and former theater director David Gordon set up his eponymous eatery after meeting his wife Prom at a restaurant in Chiang Mai. Gordon focuses on unstuffy service, while Prom is the pastry chef, even making English favorite sticky toffee pudding.

  1. Adam's, Birmingham, UK
  2. Maido, Lima, Peru
  3. Indian Accent, New Delhi, India
  4. Restaurant Christopher Coutanceau, La Rochelle, France
  5. Belmond Le Manoir aux Quat'Saisons, Great Milton, UK
  6. Gabriel Kreuther, New York City, US
  7. Ristorante Lido '84, Gardone Riviera, Italy
  8. Epicure, Paris, France
  9. Azurmendi, Larrabetzu, Spain
  10. Ciel Bleu Restaurant, Amsterdam, The Netherlands
  11. I Latina, Buenos Aires, Argentina
  12. Da Vittorio, Brusaporto, Italy
  13. Tin Lung Heen, Hong Kong, China
  14. Europea, Montreal, Quebec
  15. Daniel, New York City, US

