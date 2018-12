The S&P 500 Utilities sector closed at its highest level in a year as investors sought shelter during Tuesday's market rout.

Utilities closed at 283.61, their highest close since December 2017.

On a 52-week intraday high basis, Utilities are the only positive S&P 500 sector, rising 0.6 percent from its most recent highs. Six of the 11 S&P 500 sectors are in correction from their most recent highs.