Watch: Memorial service for former President George HW Bush

A memorial service for the late President George H.W. Bush is set to be held Wednesday at the Washington National Cathedral.

The 41st president, who died Friday at age 94, has been honored in Washington, all this week. Bush's body lay in state in the rotunda of the U.S. Capitol building since Monday evening in advance of the funeral Wednesday.

Bush, who served a single four-year presidential term after winning his 1988 election against Democrat Michael Dukakis, was the father of George W. Bush, the 43rd president.

The senior Bush's death brought forth an outpouring of bipartisan reverence for the late president. Media figures, lawmakers and former friends and associates of Bush paid their respects — including President Donald Trump, who has had antagonistic relationship with the Bush family.

