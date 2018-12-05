A nation mourns the 41st president, George HW Bush

Wednesday is a national day of mourning for the 41st president of the United States as George Herbert Walker Bush's life was being celebrated at the Washington National Cathedral.

Bush died on Friday in Houston at age 94. His body was flown to Washington on Monday and was brought to the U.S. Capitol, where the Republican former president had lain in state in the Rotunda starting that night.

Former presidents, dignitaries and ordinary Americans paid their respects at the Capitol. The funeral was being held at the cathedral, a day before Bush was to be buried next to his wife, Barbara, at the George Bush Presidential Library on the campus of Texas A&M University near Houston.

The following are photos of the past few days of memorial services for the 41st president.