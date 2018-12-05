Politics

A nation mourns the 41st president, George HW Bush

Former President George H.W. Bush is interviewed for 'The Presidents' Gatekeepers' project about the White House Chiefs of Staff at the Bush Library, October 24, 2011, in College Station, Texas. (
David Hume Kennerly | Archive Photos | Getty Images
Former President George H.W. Bush is interviewed for 'The Presidents' Gatekeepers' project about the White House Chiefs of Staff at the Bush Library, October 24, 2011, in College Station, Texas. (

Wednesday is a national day of mourning for the 41st president of the United States as George Herbert Walker Bush's life was being celebrated at the Washington National Cathedral.

Bush died on Friday in Houston at age 94. His body was flown to Washington on Monday and was brought to the U.S. Capitol, where the Republican former president had lain in state in the Rotunda starting that night.

Former presidents, dignitaries and ordinary Americans paid their respects at the Capitol. The funeral was being held at the cathedral, a day before Bush was to be buried next to his wife, Barbara, at the George Bush Presidential Library on the campus of Texas A&M University near Houston.

The following are photos of the past few days of memorial services for the 41st president.

George H.W. Bush's coffin arrives at the U.S. Capitol

Former first lady Laura Bush and former President George W. Bush look on as the casket of his father, the late former President George H.W. Bush, arrives at the U.S. Capitol, December 3, 2018 in Washington, DC. 
Drew Angerer | Getty Images
Former first lady Laura Bush and former President George W. Bush look on as the casket of his father, the late former President George H.W. Bush, arrives at the U.S. Capitol, December 3, 2018 in Washington, DC. 

A former president lies in state

Former President George H.W. Bush lies in State at the U.S. Capitol Rotunda, Monday, Dec. 3, 2018.
Jabin Botsford | The Washington Post | Getty Images
Former President George H.W. Bush lies in State at the U.S. Capitol Rotunda, Monday, Dec. 3, 2018.

The 43rd president and wife Laura mourns his father

Former President George W. Bush and former first lady Laura Bush stand at the flag-draped casket of former U.S. President George H.W. Bush as it lies in state inside the U.S. Capitol Rotunda, December 4, 2018. 
Yuri Gripas | Reuters
Former President George W. Bush and former first lady Laura Bush stand at the flag-draped casket of former U.S. President George H.W. Bush as it lies in state inside the U.S. Capitol Rotunda, December 4, 2018. 

Former Sen. Bob Dole pays respects to his fellow WWII veteran

Former Sen. Bob Dole salutes the casket of former President George H.W. Bush, U.S. Capitol, December 4, 2018 in Washington, DC. 
Drew Angerer | Getty Images
Former Sen. Bob Dole salutes the casket of former President George H.W. Bush, U.S. Capitol, December 4, 2018 in Washington, DC. 

'Sully' the service dog lies by his master's side

Sully, the service dog of former President George H.W. Bush in his final months, lays in front of Bush's casket at the George H. Lewis & Sons funeral home in Houston, Dec. 3, 2018. 
Courtesy Office of George H. W. Bush-Evan Sisley | Reuters
Sully, the service dog of former President George H.W. Bush in his final months, lays in front of Bush's casket at the George H. Lewis & Sons funeral home in Houston, Dec. 3, 2018. 

Colin Powell and other former military officials from the Gulf War salute

Former Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff and former Secretary of State Colin Powell (C) and former military officials from the Gulf War salute the casket of the late former President George H.W. Bush as he lies in state at the U.S. Capitol, December 4, 2018.
Drew Angerer | Getty Images
Former Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff and former Secretary of State Colin Powell (C) and former military officials from the Gulf War salute the casket of the late former President George H.W. Bush as he lies in state at the U.S. Capitol, December 4, 2018.

Former and present CIA directors pay their respects

Former Directors of the CIA George Tenet, John Brennan, and current CIA Director Gina Haspel pay their respects at the casket of the late former President George H.W. Bush as he lies in state at the U.S. Capitol, December 4, 2018. Bush had headed the agency.
Drew Angerer | Getty Images
Former Directors of the CIA George Tenet, John Brennan, and current CIA Director Gina Haspel pay their respects at the casket of the late former President George H.W. Bush as he lies in state at the U.S. Capitol, December 4, 2018. Bush had headed the agency.

President Trump and first lady Melania pay their respects

President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump pay their respects to former President George H.W. Bush as he lies in state in the US Capitol's rotunda December 3, 2018. 
Shawn Thew | Reuters
President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump pay their respects to former President George H.W. Bush as he lies in state in the US Capitol's rotunda December 3, 2018. 

The Capitol Rotunda

The flag-draped casket of former President George H.W. Bush in the Capitol Rotunda on December 5, 2018.
Mory Gash | Getty Images News | Getty Images
The flag-draped casket of former President George H.W. Bush in the Capitol Rotunda on December 5, 2018.

Flags fly at half-staff

The U.S. Capitol is seen through American flags flying at half staff as former U.S. President George H.W. Bush lies in state at the Capitol Rotunda, Dec. 3, 2018. 
Al Drago | Bloomberg | Getty Images
The U.S. Capitol is seen through American flags flying at half staff as former U.S. President George H.W. Bush lies in state at the Capitol Rotunda, Dec. 3, 2018. 

George H.W. Bush leaves the Capitol Building

The casket with the remains of former US President George H.W. Bush departs the US Capitol during a State Funeral in Washington, DC, December 5, 2018. 
Saul Loeb | AFP | Getty Images
The casket with the remains of former US President George H.W. Bush departs the US Capitol during a State Funeral in Washington, DC, December 5, 2018. 

The Bush family outside the Capitol Building

From right, former President George W. Bush, second from right, former first lady Laura Bush, Neil Bush and Sharon Bush, stand as a joint services military honor guard carries the flag-draped casket of former U.S. President George H. W. Bush from the U.S. Capitol to transport it to Washington National Cathedral.
Alex Brandon | Getty Images News | Getty Images
From right, former President George W. Bush, second from right, former first lady Laura Bush, Neil Bush and Sharon Bush, stand as a joint services military honor guard carries the flag-draped casket of former U.S. President George H. W. Bush from the U.S. Capitol to transport it to Washington National Cathedral.

41's final pass by the White House

The hearse carrying the flag-draped casket of former President George H.W. Bush passes by the White House from the Capitol.
Jacquelyn Martin | Reuters
The hearse carrying the flag-draped casket of former President George H.W. Bush passes by the White House from the Capitol.

The Presidents of the United States

President Donald Trump with first lady Melania Trump, former President Barack Obama, former first lady Michelle Obama, former President Bill Clinton and former first lady Hillary Clinton, former President Jimmy Carter and first lady Rosalynn Carter at the state funeral for former U.S. President George H.W. Bush at the Washington National Cathedral in Washington.
Kevin Lamarque | Reuters
President Donald Trump with first lady Melania Trump, former President Barack Obama, former first lady Michelle Obama, former President Bill Clinton and former first lady Hillary Clinton, former President Jimmy Carter and first lady Rosalynn Carter at the state funeral for former U.S. President George H.W. Bush at the Washington National Cathedral in Washington.