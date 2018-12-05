Theresa May's Brexit deal is 'good for both sides,' analysts say

U.K. Prime Minister Theresa May's plans for Brexit have come under significant fire in recent months, but experts and political analysts have talked favorably of her proposals and believe they provide benefits for both sides of the negotiating table.

The Withdrawal Agreement — a 585-page document that outlines how the U.K. will leave the EU in March — is causing division among society and lawmakers. A YouGov poll out Friday showed 27 percent of people surveyed supported the deal, 45 percent opposed it and 28 percent said they didn't know. This division is causing many analysts to predict that the deal will be voted down on Tuesday next week.

Nonetheless, Richard Tauwhare, a senior director at the law firm Dechert, believes there are some major benefits from the deal.

"The agreement secures the rights of U.K. citizens in the EU, an agreed financial settlement, a backstop that (if used) would apply to the whole of the U.K. rather than only to Northern Ireland," he told CNBC via email.

Tauwhare mentioned other benefits, such as: "An extendable, time-limited transition period providing stability during the negotiation of U.K.-EU free trade and political/security agreements; and of U.K. free trade arrangements with third countries."