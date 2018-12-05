Here's where tariffs are taking a toll across the country, according to the Fed 

Federal Reserve banks saw modest economic growth in the U.S. this fall.

Still, the Beige Book released Wednesday by the central bank shows manufacturing and agricultural sectors in parts of the country rattled by President Donald Trump's tariff policy. Reports from 11 of the 12 Fed districts, which cover mid-October through late November, mention the effects of tariffs and trade policy.

One central bank region mentioned tariffs as a mixed bag, but businesses largely viewed the duties as a drag on performance. The potential for the U.S. trade war with China to widen if talks during a 90-day truce crumble has increased concerns about slowing economic growth and rattled stock markets.

Here are the Federal Reserve regional banks that mentioned either "tariffs" or "trade policy" in the Beige Book, including the sections where the terms were included.