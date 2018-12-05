How to completely delete Instagram without losing all of your photos

Over the weekend, my colleague Christina Farr published a story about her experience taking a break from Instagram and Facebook. Christina said she felt "lighter and happier" after she quit Instagram and Facebook for four weeks.

If you think you need to take a similar break from social networking, then I have a guide for you.

I've already talked about how to delete your Facebook account. Today, I'll walk you through how to get rid of Instagram, too. This isn't the same as simply uninstalling it from your phone, which is what Christina did. I'm talking about getting rid of Instagram altogether -- without losing all your photos in the process.

Let's go.