Wells Fargo is reportedly firing dozens of regional managers

Wells Fargo is firing approximately three dozen district managers for oversight failures related to a sales scandal in its retail bank two years ago, the Wall Street Journal reported Wednesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

The bank wants to reassure regulators that it is fixing problems that emerged from the September 2016 scandal related to sales practice abuses, the Journal reports.

A Wells Fargo spokeswoman declined the Wall Street Journal's request to comment, as did a spokesman from the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency.