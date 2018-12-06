Trading Nation

Apple could plunge 13 percent more before hitting a floor, says technical analyst   

Apple could plummet even further, technician says
Apple could plummet even further, technician says   

The bears are devouring Apple.

Shares of the tech giant have crashed more than 25 percent from its October high, putting the stock firmly in a bear market and shedding nearly $300 billion in market cap in that time. The move comes as concerns over slowing iPhone demand, trade tensions and broader market turmoil have investors running for the exits.

Apple is now on track for its worst quarter since the financial crisis, and it is the worst performing Dow component over the last three months. According to one trader, shares could plunge 13 percent more over the next two months before hitting a floor.

Todd Gordon of TradingAnalysis.com notes that even with Apple's fall from the highs, it's still trading far above one of its "defining technical indicators" that has been a reliable source of support for the stock since the turn of the century.

"Looking at the 200-week moving average, which essentially tracks Apple's price over the last four years, every pullback that we have seen [since 2000] has really come back to this 200-week moving average," Gordon said Thursday on CNBC's "Trading Nation."

The 200-week moving average currently sits around $150, roughly 13 percent lower than where the stock was trading on Thursday afternoon. "If this overall market is going to take another leg down I think Apple is going to test that $150 level," he added.

To play for this move lower, Gordon suggested buying a put spread. Specifically he looked to purchase the February 160/150 put spread for $2.50, or $250 per options contract. This is a bearish bet that Apple shares could fall as low as $150 by mid-February.

Apple shares were down more than 1 percent on Thursday.

Related Securities

Symbol
Price
  
Change
%Change
AAPL
---

More From Trading Nation

Videos

Trades to Watch

Trader Bios

About

Trading Nation is a multimedia financial news program that shows investors and traders how to use the news of the day to their advantage. This is where experts from across the financial world – including macro strategists, technical analysts, stock-pickers, and traders who specialize in options, currencies, and fixed income – come together to find the best ways to capitalize on recent developments in the market. Trading Nation: Where headlines become opportunities.

Michael Santoli

Michael Santoli joined CNBC in October 2015 as a Senior Markets Commentator, based at the network's Global Headquarters in Englewood Cliffs, N.J.  Santoli brings his extensive markets expertise to CNBC's Business Day programming, with a regular appearance on CNBC's “Closing Bell (M-F, 3PM-5PM ET).   In addition, he contributes to CNBCand CNBC PRO, writing regular articles and creating original digital videos.

Previously, Santoli was a Senior Columnist at Yahoo Finance, where he wrote analysis and commentary on the stock market, corporate news and the economy. He also appeared on Yahoo Finance video programs, where he offered insights on the most important business stories of the day, and was a regular contributor to CNBC and other networks.

Follow Michael Santoli on Twitter @michaelsantoli

Read more

Connect

Playing

Share this video...

×

Watch Next...