Stocks making the biggest moves after hours: Broadcom, American Outdoor Brands and more

Check out the companies making headlines after the bell:

Broadcom shares rose more than 5 percent after hours. The company beat revenue expectations, posting $5.44 billion versus analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. It also earned $5.85 a share, beating estimates of $5.58 a share.

American Outdoor Brands shares rose more than 13 percent after the company beat analyst expectations for earnings and revenue. The company posted $161.7 million in revenue. Analysts were expecting $154.1 million. It also beat earnings estimates of 14 cents a share, reporting 20 cents a share.

Lululemon Athletica shares dropped as much as 7 percent during after hours trading Thursday as the company announced weak guidance for the fourth quarter. However, the athletic clothing company beat expectations, reporting 75 cents a share on $748 million in revenue. Analysts predicted earnings of 70 cents a share on $737 million in revenue.

Ulta Beauty shares fell more than 5 percent after its quarterly results came in line with estimates. The makeup company reported earnings of $2.16 a share on $1.56 billion in revenue. Its comparative sales were up 7.8 percent as well, which was also in line with estimates.