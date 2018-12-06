TIFFANY SAM CHOW NAMED VICE PRESIDENT, CNBC BUSINESS DEVELOPMENT & STRATEGY

ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, N.J., December 6, 2018 – CNBC, First in Business Worldwide, today announced Tiffany Sam Chow has been named Vice President, CNBC Business Development & Strategy. Effective January 2, 2019, Chow will be based out of CNBC Global Headquarters in Englewood Cliffs, N.J., reporting to Satpal Brainch, President of CNBC Business News Worldwide.

Responsible for leading CNBC's business development strategy across all platforms, Chow will help drive the network's growth by implementing new corporate initiatives, developing strategic partnerships and identifying global investment opportunities for the business.

"I could not be more thrilled to welcome Tiffany to the CNBC family," said Brainch. "As CNBC prepares to extend its business portfolio, Tiffany's leadership, critical thinking and proven ability to execute will support us as we identify and launch new and exciting opportunities."

Chow brings extensive experience in business development and financial strategy to her new role, having transitioned to CNBC from NBCUniversal International, where she was Vice President, EMEA Business Development based in London. In that role, she led business planning initiatives for investments in several local OTT platforms and digital media assets, as well as the launch of new linear channels. Previously, Chow was Director of Commercial Finance and Strategy for NBCU International Studios, where she led the division's strategic planning for the seven production studios in its overarching portfolio. She also helped launch Heyday Television, the UK-based production label, in a joint venture with David Heyman, notable producer of Gravity and the Harry Potter films.

Prior to joining NBCU, Chow worked at Discovery Communications in their Corporate Development team based in London. Earlier, she worked in Mergers & Acquisitions for Time Warner (now WarnerMedia) based in New York. Chow began her career at Morgan Stanley as a Media and Communications investment banking professional, also based in New York.

Chow graduated from the University of California, Berkeley with a BS in Business Administration at the Walter A. Haas School of Business and a BA in Legal Studies. She also holds an MBA from London Business School.

For more information contact:

Jennifer Dauble

CNBC

t: 201.735.4721

m: 201.615.2787

e: jennifer.dauble@nbcuni.com

About CNBC:

With CNBC in the U.S., CNBC in Asia Pacific, CNBC in Europe, Middle East and Africa, and CNBC World, CNBC is the recognized world leader in business news and provides real-time financial market coverage and business information to 410 million homes worldwide, including more than 90 million households in the United States and Canada. CNBC also provides daily business updates to 400 million households across China. The network's 15 live hours a day of business programming in North America (weekdays from 4:00 a.m. - 7:00 p.m. ET) is produced at CNBC's global headquarters in Englewood Cliffs, N.J., and includes reports from CNBC News bureaus worldwide. CNBC at night features a mix of new reality programming, CNBC's highly successful series produced exclusively for CNBC and a number of distinctive in-house documentaries.

CNBC Digital delivers more than 55 million U.S. multi-platform unique visitors each month. CNBC.com provides real-time financial market news and information to CNBC's investor audience. CNBC Make It is a digital destination focused on making you smarter about how you earn, save and spend your money by zeroing in on careers, leadership, entrepreneurship and personal finance.

CNBC has a vast portfolio of digital products, offering CNBC content to a variety of platforms such as: CNBC.com; CNBC PRO, a premium service that provides in-depth access to Wall Street; a suite of CNBC mobile apps for iOS and Android devices; Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant and Apple Siri voice interfaces; and streaming services including Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Android TV and Samsung Smart TVs. To learn more, visit https://www.cnbc.com/digital-products/.

Members of the media can receive more information about CNBC and its programming on the NBCUniversal Media Village Web site at http://www.nbcumv.com/programming/cnbc. For more information about NBCUniversal, please visit http://www.NBCUniversal.com.