Coinbase considers adding 30 new cryptocurrencies to its exchange, including highly anticipated XRP 

XRP fans may finally get what they've loudly been calling for on Twitter and Reddit.

Popular U.S. exchange Coinbase said Friday it's considering adding a broad range of assets, which includes the second largest cryptocurrency, XRP.

"We are continuing to explore the addition of new assets, and will be working with local banks and regulators to add them in as many jurisdictions as possible," Coinbase said in a blog post Friday.

Earlier this year, the company updated its framework for how it judges whether or not to add a new cryptocurrency. It lists certain objective factors like security, compliance and other less tangible ones like if a project aligns with Coinbase's "mission of creating an open financial system for the world."

To be sure, all of the 30 assets still require significant exploratory work from both a technical and compliance standpoint. The company did not guarantee that all the assets will ultimately be listed for trading. Other digital currencies under consideration include EOS, Cardano, Stellar, Tezos, ChainLink, Mainframe and Dai.

Source: Coinbase

XRP, the second largest cryptocurrency by market cap, had notably been left off of Coinbase's small but growing list of options. Fans of the cryptocurrency constantly call for its addition to Coinbase, which many say would boost volume and as a result, prices.

The speculation reached a fever pitch in March ahead of an appearance by Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse and Coinbase President and Chief Operating Officer Asiff Hirji on CNBC's "Fast Money." The two executives were scheduled to appear in separate, unrelated interviews.

Still, the cryptocurrency spiked 10 percent that day on rumors on Twitter and reports by other news outlets that XRP would finally make its debut on Coinbase. There was no such announcement.