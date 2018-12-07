Cramer's lightning round: There are better drug stocks to own than GlaxoSmithKline

GlaxoSmithKline PLC: "We don't care where a stock's been, we care where it's going, but it is at $37. It's got a 5 percent yield. [CEO] Emma Walmsley is supposed to be doing a good job. I have not seen what I'd like to see from that company. As far as I'm concerned, there are much better drug stocks to own than Glaxo."

SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc.: "No. You don't want to be there because people don't like housing right now and it's going to be affiliated with the housing group and it just keeps going down. We're going to have to take a big pass."

Casella Waste Systems Inc.: "No. If we're going to be in that industry, we're going to be in Waste Management, WM, which holds up incredibly well. Have you seen that stock? It is just dynamite!"

Abbott Laboratories: "Boy, I think that that one is terrific. That's [CEO] Miles White. He's done a remarkable job. The device business is red-hot. They've got a fantastic balance sheet and it's a big holding of the ActionAlertsPlus.com club."

Disclosure: Cramer's charitable trust owns shares of Abbott Laboratories.