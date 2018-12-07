Elon Musk says Boring Company tunnel under LA will now open on Dec. 18

Elon Musk said on Thursday that an underground tunnel developed by his privately held The Boring Company will open on Dec. 18 — an eight-day delay from the initial date.

The billionaire entrepreneur also claimed the postponed date will be "more than a tunnel opening," pointing to "modded but fully road legal autonomous transport cars."

The tunnel, in the southern suburb of Hawthorne in the Los Angeles area, was initially slated to open on Dec. 10 with free rides for the public scheduled the next day. The high-speed transit tunnel can whisk vehicles from place to place at up to 150 miles per hour.

Boring, in a separate Twitter post, said the company needs "another few days to finish the snail habitat" and will provide details soon.

