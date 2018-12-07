Ex-Trump campaign aide George Papadopoulos released from federal prison after 12 days 

George Papadopoulos, the former Trump campaign aide who admitted lying to federal investigators about his contacts during the 2016 presidential election, left a federal prison Friday after serving a 12-day stint.

Papadopoulos was released from an Oxford, Wisconsin, federal prison Friday morning around 9 a.m. local time. He was also sentenced to one year of supervised release, and must pay a $9,500 fine and complete 200 hours of community service.

The 31-year-old foreign policy aide pleaded guilty in October 2017 to lying to the FBI as part of special counsel Robert Mueller's ongoing probe of Russian interference in the 2016 election and potential coordination between the Trump campaign and the Kremlin.

Papadopoulos had met with professor Joseph Mifsud, who had ties to Russia in early 2016. In late April 2016, Mifsud told Papadopoulos that Russians had "dirt" on Trump's political opponent, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, including "thousands of emails," according to the special counsel's court filings.

It was not immediately clear why Papadopoulos only served 12 days out of the two-week jail sentence ordered by Washington, D.C. District Court Judge Randolph Moss.A spokeswoman for the prison did not immediately respond to CNBC's question about that apparently truncated jail term.