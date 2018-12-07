One Fed official suggested on Friday delaying a December rate hike, the first to do so

St. Louis Federal Reserve President James Bullard reportedly said on Friday that the central bank could consider postponing its widely anticipated December rate hike because of an inverted yield curve.

"The current level of the policy rate is about right," Bullard said in a prepared presentation to the Indiana Banker's Association, according to Reuters.

Bullard is the first member of the Fed to speak publicly about a delay in December. The Fed president — while not a Federal Open Market Committee voter in 2018 — will be able to participate in rate hike decisions in 2019.

The so-called yield curve partially inverted on Monday, with short-term 2-year Treasury yields exceeding longer-term 5-year Treasury yields. It remained partially inverted Friday afternoon. A negatively sloped yield curve is often heralded as a sign of economic recession, though the time between inversion and GDP downturn has varied widely.

As of Friday afternoon, the yield on the 2-year Treasury note held lower at 2.725 percent while the rate on the 5-year note was at 2.718 percent.

This story is developing. Please check back for updates.