Huawei reportedly agrees to British security agency's demands

Chinese tech giant Huawei has agreed to a British security agency's demands in order to protect its interests in the U.K.'s 5G network, according to the Financial Times.

The FT reported Friday that Huawei executives met with senior officials from GCHQ's National Cyber Security Centre this week, where the company agreed to several terms that will overhaul its practices in the U.K.

Specifics around those terms were not revealed in the FT report – however Huawei reportedly agreed to write a formal letter to the NCSC outlining its agreement to address the issues raised.

Huawei is reported to have caved into the NCSC's demands to prevent itself being excluded from Britain's future 5G networks. It has already been banned from providing technology for 5G in the U.S., Australia, and New Zealand.

A spokesperson for the NCSC told CNBC via email Friday: "As was made clear in July … the NCSC has concerns around a range of technical issues and has set out improvements the company must make."

"The UK government and British telecoms operators work with Huawei to manage cyber security risks while ensuring the UK can continue to benefit from new technology," they added.

A Huawei spokesperson was not immediately available for comment when contacted by CNBC.

On Wednesday, Canada's Department of Justice said the country arrested Meng Wanzhou, the company's CFO in Vancouver, where she is facing extradition to the United States. The arrest is related to violations of U.S. sanctions, a person familiar with the matter told Reuters.

U.S. authorities have been probing Huawei, one of the world's largest makers of telecommunications network equipment, since at least 2016 for allegedly shipping U.S.-origin products to Iran and other countries in violation of U.S. export and sanctions laws, sources told Reuters in April.

- CNBC's Ryan Browne contributed to this report