Comedian Kevin Hart says he's dropping out of Oscars hosting gig

Kevin Hart announced on Twitter on Friday that he's not going to host the upcoming Oscars anymore following the backlash he has faced for old social media posts with anti-gay content.

The comedian and actor apologized for the "insensitive words from my past."

"I have made the choice to step down from hosting this year's Oscar's," Hart said in the post. "This is because I do not want to be a distraction on a night that should be celebrated by so many amazing talented artists. I sincerely apologize to the LGBTQ community for my insensitive words from my past."

Hart was announced as the host of the 2019 Academy Awards just this week. But his old Twitter posts that contain anti-gay terms and slurs resurfaced, drawing widespread criticism.