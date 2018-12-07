'Nightmare' conditions at Chinese factories where Hasbro and Disney toys are made

Chinese factory workers producing toys for Hasbro, Disney, and Mattel and are being subjected to "nightmare" working conditions in the run-up to Christmas, an investigation has alleged.

The report, titled "A Nightmare for Workers," shows findings from campaign groups China Labor Watch, ActionAid, CiR, and Solidar Suisse, who sent undercover investigators to four factories that produced toys sold at Walmart, Costco, Target and other international retailers.

Four factories were investigated between April and September this year.