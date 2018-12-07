Soccer app giving behind-the-scenes access to Messi and Beckham raises $64 million

Former England soccer captain David Beckham has joined forces with several other famous names including Barcelona forward Lionel Messi and the world's most expensive player Neymar Jr to launch a new online content-sharing platform.

OTRO is intended to be a digital fan club fueled by content created by the world's leading soccer players. Its makers insists fans joining OTRO will be able to enjoy daily exclusive material, including original films and interviews, as well as live Q&As and challenges set by the players giving them the chance to win prizes, including meet and greets.

"Football fans all over the world want a deeper connection with their heroes and this is where OTRO comes in," said its CEO Jeremy Dale at the official launch this week.

OTRO has been formed in partnership with sports investment firm 23 Capital and it's reported around $64 million has been put into making the platform a success.

"There's a lot of access to stars on the pitch, but once the game's finished there's very little engagement," said Jason Traub, co-founder of 23 Capital to the company's website. "Given the size of the market and the excitement surrounding these players, there's a world of opportunity to unite them with their fans."

Other players who'll be part of the platform include; three-time Champions League winning coach Zinedine Zidane, Luis Suarez and Toni Duggan, who play for Barcelona's men's and women's teams respectively.