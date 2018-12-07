Trump's chief of staff John Kelly will reportedly leave the White House soon

White House chief of staff John Kelly is expected to leave in the coming days, NBC News reported on Friday.

Vice President Mike Pence's chief of staff Nick Ayers is among the candidates who could succeed Kelly. Speculation has swirled about the retired Marine Corps general's exit for months amid disagreements with President Donald Trump.

Kelly has increasingly clashed with both national security officials and first lady Melania Trump, NBC reported last month. Trump has reportedly shown frustration with Kelly during the chief of staff's tenure.

Kelly, the president's second chief of staff, has held the post since July 2017. He previously served as Homeland Security secretary.

A White House spokeswoman did not immediately respond to CNBC's request to comment.

Read the full NBC report here.

