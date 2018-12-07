Trump will nominate William Barr as next attorney general 

President Donald Trump said Friday that he will nominate Willam Barr as attorney general — a position that Barr previously held during the administration of President George H.W. Bush.

Barr, who would if confirmed by the Senate take over leadership of the Justice Department from acting Attorney General Matt Whitaker, is "one of the most respected jurists in the country, [a] highly respected lawyer," Trump told reporters at the White House.

"A terrific man, a brilliant man," Trump said of Barr, who was attorney general last from 1991 to 1993. "I think he will serve with great distinction."

Whitaker has headed the Justice Department on a temporary basis since last month, when Trump effectively fired Attorney General Jeff Sessions.