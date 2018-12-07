Politics

Trump will nominate William Barr as next attorney general 

  • President Donald Trump announced Friday that he will nominate William Barr at attorney general.
  • Barr previously was attorney general held during the administration of President George H.W. Bush.
  • Barr, who would replace acting Attorney General Matt Whitaker, is "a terrific man, a terrific person, a brilliant man," Trump told reporters. Trump fired AG Jeff Sessions in November.
Trump: I’ve chosen Bill Barr to be next Attorney General
Trump: I’ve chosen Bill Barr to be next Attorney General   

President Donald Trump said Friday that he will nominate Willam Barr as attorney general — a position that Barr previously held during the administration of President George H.W. Bush.

Barr, who would if confirmed by the Senate take over leadership of the Justice Department from acting Attorney General Matt Whitaker, is "one of the most respected jurists in the country, [a] highly respected lawyer," Trump told reporters at the White House.

"A terrific man, a brilliant man," Trump said of Barr, who was attorney general last from 1991 to 1993. "I think he will serve with great distinction."

Whitaker has headed the Justice Department on a temporary basis since last month, when Trump effectively fired Attorney General Jeff Sessions.

President Donald Trump says he will nominate William Barr, former President George H.W. Bush's attorney general, to serve in the same role. 
Time Warner | AP
President Donald Trump says he will nominate William Barr, former President George H.W. Bush's attorney general, to serve in the same role. 

Trump has faced criticism ever since putting Whitaker in charge without getting Senate approval for him. The temporary appointment also sparked worry that Whitaker would hamstring or even kill the ongoing investigation by special counsel Robert Muller of Russian inteference in the 2016 presidential election and possible collusion by Trump's campaign.

Trump has repeatedly railed against that probe — most recently in a storm of angry tweets on Friday morning.

Trump told reporters that while he "did not know" Barr until recently, "when I went through the process of looking at people."

"He was my first choice, from day one, respected by Republicans, and respected by Democrats," Trump said. He will be nominated for the United States Attorney General, and hopefully that process will go very quickly and I think it will go very quickly."

"And I've seen very good things about him, even over the last day or so when people thought [Trump's AG nominee] would be Bill Barr."

Playing

Share this video...

×

Watch Next...