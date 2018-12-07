Watch Sen. Mark Warner talk about cyberattacks from Russia and China

[The stream is slated to start at 10:30 a.m. ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player above at that time.]

Sen. Mark Warner, D-Va., is speaking at the Center for New American Security in Washington D.C. Friday. He's expected to address Russia, China and corporate cybersecurity.

Warner, vice chairman of the Senate Select Intelligence Committee, is expected to discuss the need for a U.S. cyber doctrine in the face of growing threats from traditional cyber attacks and information operations.

He will address issues related to cyberattacks from Russia, China and issues related to multi-national corporations doing collaborative business with China, among other topics.

