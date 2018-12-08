Disney and Marvel Studios released the highly anticipated "Avengers: Endgame" trailer on Friday, giving consumers a first look at what is planned for the final superhero statement from the biggest blockbuster franchise ever.

It's also an ending that could gross up to $2 billion — the same amount "Avengers: Infinity War", the first part of the saga directed by Anthony and Joe Russo, amassed during its summer run, according to Box Office Mojo figures.

"There are always caveats to forecasts this far out from release, but we think it's another strong candidate for $600 million or more domestically, and possibly $2 billion worldwide," said Shawn Robbins, chief analyst for Box Office.com.

"The stakes have been raised organically, and the slow reveal surrounding Endgame only intensifies curiosity," Robbins added. "We're talking about the safest box office bet since 'Avengers: Infinity War' itself and the recent episodic 'Star Wars' films."

By early Saturday, the trailer had already surpassed 40 million views on Marvel's official YouTube channel.