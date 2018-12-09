Testing a $100,000 2019 Mercedes-Benz CLS 450, a luxury coupe with its own perfume system

More than a decade ago, the Mercedes-Benz CLS essentially invented the "four-door coupe" segment of the luxury sedan market. The idea was simple: a swooping, coupe-like roofline with the practicality of a sedan.

But while the first-generation model was a smash hit, the second one lost some ground to rivals like the Audi A7 and BMW 6 Series Gran Coupe. For 2019, the CLS enters its third generation with a new design and new technology to assert its dominance.

After a week with one, I'm convinced it's one of the most advanced and stylish sedans you can buy, as long as you have the cash.