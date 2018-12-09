'Short the S&P 500' and two other top 2019 ideas, according to Bank of America technician

"Going back long term, the dollar versus the S&P as a ratio has a few significant bottoms that end up leading to a period where the dollar severely outperformed the S&P 500," Ciana said on CNBC's "Futures Now" on Thursday.

For example, in 2000, the ratio found a bottom before the dot-com bust sent equities tumbling and the dollar soaring. It was a similar setup in 2008 and 2014-15, said Ciana, BofA's chief global fixed income technical strategist.

"Now we're having another one right in here," he added. "What ends up happening in these time frames is the dollar ends up outperforming while the S&P 500 of course underperforms. That means, buy dollar, sell stocks."