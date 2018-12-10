If you have an addiction, new research might give you the incentive you need to kick the habit.

The American Addiction Centers has released a study of what it costs over five years to a lifetime if you habitually abuse substances from nicotine and alcohol to cocaine, opioids and methamphetamines.

And the numbers are sobering.

A nicotine addiction costs an estimated $4,628 over five years and $23,142 over 25 years.

The study compared what that money could have gone to instead, including a down payment toward a median priced home, an average priced car or tuition towards a bachelor's degree.