Cramer's lightning round: Cisco is currently the cheapest large-cap tech stock   

Cisco Systems Inc.: "I think Cisco Systems is the cheapest large-cap tech stock there is in the market right now. I think that [CEO] Chuck [Robbins] is doing a fantastic job."

Zuora Inc.: "[CEO] Tien Tzuo delivered a good number. He did. It was a good number. It's just that this stock is just violently out of favor. This is when you put a stock like Zuora away. I believe in the subscription economy. I believe in what Tien Tzuo's doing. Everyone kind of uses [Zuora] without even knowing it. It's a good stock in a bad market."

Home Depot Inc.: "Lowe's speaks on Wednesday, and what we have to do is we have to wait. Now, Home Depot had a remarkable turnaround today, as [did] so many other stocks. But Lowe's- when we hear what [CEO] Marvin Ellison has to say, that's going to control the situation. I do like Home Depot, but you cannot believe it's going to turn tomorrow."

Advanced Micro Devices Inc.: "I think that [CEO] Lisa Su's done a remarkable job. This stock has paid its dues. It's time to get out of the wilderness. I think the next quarter is going to be better than the previous one."

Axon Enterprise Inc.: "The stock's come down a great deal. I think it's a good ecosystem. I think it's a platform. I like it. Look, it's a little speculative, absolutely, but it's good. We've liked it from way low."

Principal Financial Group: "Fifty-two-week low. Five percent yield. I don't know when these financials are going to be done going down. It's an accidental high-yielder. Five percent is where you buy some, and then it goes to 5.5 and you buy more. We have to start buying these accidental high-yielders with good balance sheets. It'll pay off."

General Electric Company: "Here's my thinking: there are so many really unbelievable stocks that are undervalued right now [that] I don't want to take the risk. Now, [at] $6, you could say, 'Well, Jim, come on, it's only $6 bucks.' Well, I don't know. I mean, remember: when it goes down, it still hurts. So you can speculate in GE, but there's so many high-quality companies that are going down. I'd rather you be in a really high-quality company that sells at a much cheaper price-to-earnings multiple."