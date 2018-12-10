Facebook is Deutsche Bank's top pick among large internet stocks, with an "extremely attractive" valuation and a bevy of potential, the firm said Monday.

"We continue to view Facebook as the best risk/reward in large cap internet given the potential for core Facebook engagement to stabilize, for monetization in the Stories format to drive a potential re-acceleration in growth in mid-2019, for the negative news cycle to abate and given the extremely attractive current valuation," Deutsche Bank's Lloyd Walmsley said in a note to investors.

Facebook shares rose 2.5 percent in trading. The stock has fallen sharply into a bear market, slipping more than 37 percent from its recent high in July. Wall Street defines a bear market as a fall of more than 20 percent from a stock's 52-week high.

"We make no changes to estimates but reiterate our Buy rating on FB shares." Walmsley said.

