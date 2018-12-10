You can now ask Amazon Alexa to read your email messages and respond by voice — here's how

First, you need to connect your email account to Alexa.

Download the latest Alexa app for iPhone or Android.

Tap the menu button on the top-left of the screen.

Choose "Settings."

Select "Email & Calendar." (If you only see an option for "Calendar," double check your app is updated.)

Tap the "+" button to add an account.

Select Google or Microsoft (Choose Microsoft for Outlook.com/Hotmail or Live.com)

Log in with your username and password.

Next, if you want, you can add an option to add a signature that says "Sent via Alexa." You might want to do this, in case you respond by voice and the transcription isn't very clear. At least people will know you didn't type gibberish.

Now you can ask Alexa to read your email. You can either say "check my email" or "read my email," both work equally well.

It will start by saying how many unread messages you have. Then it will begin going through them from the most recent first, starting with the sender and subject line. When I asked Alexa to check my email, for example, it said: "For Todd, for the last 24 hours, you have 35 unread emails. From Philadelphia Museum of Art, free shipping on orders of $25."

Then it gave me three options: I could have Alexa read the full email, reply to it, archive it or delete it. I asked Alexa to delete the message. It worked, and I noticed the email was removed from my Gmail inbox on my computer. I also tested a reply, and saw that it was sent in my Gmail outbox.

I wasn't able to compose a completely new email from Alexa, however. When I tried to say "Alexa, email Steve," for example, it only sent a voice message to my editor's Alexa app instead of an email to his Gmail account. I also wish there were other options like "report spam."

Also, while it's neat, having Alexa read a bunch of emails is kind of tedious. It felt like going through a huge voicemail inbox, which I hate to do.

But, it could be useful for quickly checking your email while getting ready in the morning, or eventually for listening and responding to emails while you drive with Amazon's upcoming Echo Auto, which should be launching in the coming months.