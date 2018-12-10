Tech Guide

You can now ask Amazon Alexa to read your email messages and respond by voice — here's how

  • Amazon Alexa received a bunch of new features in a recent update.
  • A highlight feature is a new option that lets you ask Alexa to read your email. You can even reply by voice.
  • Here's how to set up Alexa to read you your email messages.
CNBC Tech: me on echo
Todd Haselton | CNBC

Amazon announced several new features for its Alexa voice assistant on Monday, but the most compelling of the bunch is a new option that lets you ask Alexa to read your newest emails to you. And, if you want, you can delete an email or reply to it by voice.

There are a couple of things to note before we get started. First, it only supports email accounts from Google's Gmail, and Microsoft's Outlook.com, Hotmail and Live.com right now. Also, because Alexa reads your messages out loud, you probably don't want to ask to hear your latest messages in a place where other folks might be able to listen.

Finally, this feature is rolling out in the U.S. starting today, so it might not be immediately available for everyone.

How to link up your email account so Alexa can read you your messages

First, you need to connect your email account to Alexa.

  • Download the latest Alexa app for iPhone or Android.
  • Tap the menu button on the top-left of the screen.
  • Choose "Settings."
  • Select "Email & Calendar." (If you only see an option for "Calendar," double check your app is updated.)
  • Tap the "+" button to add an account.
  • Select Google or Microsoft (Choose Microsoft for Outlook.com/Hotmail or Live.com)
  • Log in with your username and password.
  • Next, if you want, you can add an option to add a signature that says "Sent via Alexa." You might want to do this, in case you respond by voice and the transcription isn't very clear. At least people will know you didn't type gibberish.

Now you can ask Alexa to read your email. You can either say "check my email" or "read my email," both work equally well.

It will start by saying how many unread messages you have. Then it will begin going through them from the most recent first, starting with the sender and subject line. When I asked Alexa to check my email, for example, it said: "For Todd, for the last 24 hours, you have 35 unread emails. From Philadelphia Museum of Art, free shipping on orders of $25."

Then it gave me three options: I could have Alexa read the full email, reply to it, archive it or delete it. I asked Alexa to delete the message. It worked, and I noticed the email was removed from my Gmail inbox on my computer. I also tested a reply, and saw that it was sent in my Gmail outbox.

I wasn't able to compose a completely new email from Alexa, however. When I tried to say "Alexa, email Steve," for example, it only sent a voice message to my editor's Alexa app instead of an email to his Gmail account. I also wish there were other options like "report spam."

Also, while it's neat, having Alexa read a bunch of emails is kind of tedious. It felt like going through a huge voicemail inbox, which I hate to do.

But, it could be useful for quickly checking your email while getting ready in the morning, or eventually for listening and responding to emails while you drive with Amazon's upcoming Echo Auto, which should be launching in the coming months.

Amazon is aware that Alexa is scaring people with creepy laughter
What happens when you ask Alexa, Google and Siri if they are spying on you   


Related Securities

Symbol
Price
  
Change
%Change
MSFT
---
GOOGL
---
AMZN
---

Playing

Share this video...

×

Watch Next...