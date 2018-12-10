This image of Spain is the first from an all-seeing satellite constellation by startup ICEYE

"X2 has proven successful ... this is a 10 times better resolution than last time," ICEYE CEO Rafal Modrzewski told CNBC.

After the successful debut of the X1 satellite in January, ICEYE incorporated more than 50 improvements into X2, Modrzewski said. The ICEYE-X2 satellite is much like the beta test of new software, Modrzewski explained. Once testing is complete, the company will began commercial operations with X2, making it the cornerstone of a constellation of SAR satellites.

ICEYE plans to have a network of 18 satellites by 2020, offering near-real time comparisons of changes on the ground. Modrzewski says the company will launch as many as eight in 2019, "depending on how fast we can purchase launches."

Once ICEYE has six satellites in the constellation, Modrzewski says the company's "first step in terms of the commercial service" will be to "provide global 24 hours repeat capability." This means that ICEYE will be able to provide an image of a place on Earth in exactly the same position as an image taken 24 hours previously, showing even small changes.

"None of the current satellites or constellations can guarantee you 24 hours repeat service," Modrzewski said.

That commercial service capability "is probably sufficient for the company to reach profitability," Modrzewski said.