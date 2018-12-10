As Google and Facebook reckon with a barrage of privacy issues and technology workers start demanding more transparency from their employers, Salesforce has just announced the hire of its first chief ethical and human use officer.
Salesforce said on Monday that Paula Goldman is joining the company from Omidyar Network, the investment firm created by eBay founder Pierre Omidyar. She starts on Jan. 7, and will report to Tony Prophet, Salesforce's chief equality officer, who came from Microsoft in 2016. Her job is to "develop a strategic framework for the ethical and humane use of technology across Salesforce," the company said in a press release.
It's Salesforce co-CEO Marc Benioff's latest effort to tackle head-on some of the pressing issues facing technology companies as they become a bigger piece of the global economy and their products get used in ways that are unpredictable and sometimes dangerous. Benioff recently compared Facebook to cigarettes calling it "addictive" and "not good for you."