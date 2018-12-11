Although her first day on the job is still weeks away, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is already pulling back the curtain on the inner workings of the Capitol.

The New York Democrat, along with other incoming freshman lawmakers, is trying to usher in a culture of openness that is enabled by a vast social media following. With nearly 3 million followers combined on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter, Ocasio-Cortez has used the platforms to involve her supporters during the transition period before she takes office.

Her enthusiastic and often pugnacious transparency campaign has earned her praise from inside and outside the Beltway. Yet it has also drawn criticism from several corners, including from President Donald Trump's eldest son. Ocasio-Cortez hasn't given any indication that she will let up, however.

In a series of pictures and videos on Instagram dubbed "Congress Camp," she gave an inside look into new-member orientation, from choosing an office to voting for House leadership, while also showcasing the unique quirks of life on Capitol Hill.

"Guys, there are secret underground tunnels between all of these government buildings!" she whispers in one video. In another post, she polls her followers on whether she should choose an office with more space or one "close to our friends."

But Ocasio-Cortez isn't just focusing on the novelty of her experience. Last week, she tweeted sharp criticism of an orientation for new members of Congress hosted by Harvard. The event featured corporate CEOs but no labor representatives.

"Our 'bipartisan' Congressional orientation is cohosted by a corporate lobbyist group. Other members have quietly expressed to me their concern that this wasn't told to us in advance," she tweeted. "Lobbyists are here. Goldman Sachs is here. Where's labor? Activists? Frontline community leaders?"

Fellow freshman member Rashida Tlaib, D-Mich., echoed her criticisms. Tlaib said that Gary Cohn, former chief economic advisor to President Donald Trump and former Goldman Sachs executive, told the new members at orientation that they don't "know how the game is played."

"No Gary, YOU don't know what's coming – a revolutionary Congress that puts people over profits," Tlaib tweeted.