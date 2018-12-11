Apple vs Qualcomm: How can one US company block another in China?

The ban of some Apple iPhones in China shows that intellectual property rights are still determined by national borders.
Qualcomm announced Monday that a court in China — the Fuzhou Intermediate People's Court — had granted the chipmaker's request for two preliminary injunctions against four of Apple's Chinese subsidiaries for patent infringement.
The two patents cover the ability to adjust and reformat photographs, and navigate through applications with a touchscreen. Apple has appealed the Chinese court order, which bans the sale of seven older iPhone models, ranging from 6s to X.
"A patent in the U.S. is not a patent in China, unless someone registers a patent in China," said Matthew Dresden, an attorney at Harris Bricken covering international intellectual property. "It's just another facet in another battle between two tech titans."