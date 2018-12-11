What is the Irish backstop? Here's why it has taken center stage amid chaotic Brexit negotiations

Britain's embattled Prime Minister Theresa May has admitted there is still "widespread and deep concern" about the nature of the Irish border post-Brexit, with less than four months to go before the country is scheduled to leave the bloc.

Brexit has gripped British society for nearly three years, but the overarching question remains just as clear as when a small but clear majority voted for the world's fifth-largest economy to leave the EU in June 2016: Can Britain resolve the Irish border row and leave the EU without abruptly breaking all political and economic ties with the bloc?

CNBC takes a look at the so-called Irish backstop dominating much of the debate.