Enel Group starts construction of 244-megawatt wind farm in Mexico

The Enel Group, via subsidiary Enel Green Power Mexico, has commenced construction of a 244 megawatt (MW) wind farm in the Mexican state of Nuevo Leon.

The Dolores facility is slated to begin operations in the first half of 2020, the company said Tuesday.



The wind farm will be able to produce around 850-gigawatt hours annually and will help to prevent the emission of roughly 470,000 tons of carbon dioxide per year. Investment in the construction of the wind farm is approximately $280 million.



"With the start of construction of the Dolores wind farm, we are continuing to expand our presence in the country, entering for the very first time into the state of Nuevo Leon," Antonio Cammisecra, the CEO of Enel Green Power, said in a statement.



"Dolores further strengthens our strategy in the country to address growing electricity demand and sustainable development in an impactful way by developing clean technologies in a key state which boasts outstanding wind resources," Cammisecra added.



The Enel Group is developing several renewable energy projects in Mexico. At the beginning of November, it began working on a 220 MW solar park in the state of Tlaxcala. In September, construction started on a 100 MW wind farm in the state of Coahuila.