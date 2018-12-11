Gundlach says stocks are breaking down, bonds are overvalued and the Fed is on a suicide mission

Jeffrey Gundlach, Wall Street's bond king and a well-respected prognosticator on all financial markets, painted a bearish picture of the stock and corporate bond markets, as well as the U.S. economy, on Tuesday. He cited weak chart patterns, a rising deficit and signs of an economic slowdown.

"It certainly looks like the U.S. is going to break down to me and to a lower level," said the founder and chief executive officer of DoubleLine of the stock market on a webcast for his firm.

Gundlach used charts to tell his bearish story, showing a long-term chart of chip stocks going back to 2000 and how they were unable to stay above their highs made during the dotcom bubble.

He did the same with financials, showing bank stocks have failed to break out after rising close to highs last seen just before the financial crisis.

Gundlach noted that banks won't perform even if rates are rising if the yield curve is flattening. And he noted higher rates have hurt loan growth, which will in turn hurt financial profits. "It's difficult when demand for your product is dropping," he said.

The investor also took note of the drop recently in the famous 'FAANG' stocks (Facebook, Amazon, Apple, Netflix, Google-parent Alphabet)