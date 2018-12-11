Russian leader Vladimir Putin said Tuesday that "nobody" at his country's spy agencies "knows anything about" Maria Butina — who is charged by U.S. prosecutors with acting as an agent for Russia.

Putin's claim came a day before Butina, a Russia-born gun rights activist, is reportedly expected to plead guilty as part of a deal with prosecutors in federal court in Washington to conspiring with a Russian official and another person to act as a foreign agent.

That conspiracy allegedly involved efforts to infiltrate the National Rifle Association gun rights lobbying group, whose members include Butina's boyfriend, longtime Republican operative Paul Erickson.

The Russian official allegedly involved in the conspiracy is believed to be Alexander Torshin, a former Russian senator who is close to Putin.

Putin's statement also comes as Russia's foreign ministry continues to use Butina's photo and the hashtag motto #FreeMariaButina as the avatar for its official Twitter account.