College endowments badly trail the market, would be better off just buying Treasurys, study shows

Major endowments in the United States, including those managed by colleges and universities, "badly underperform" market benchmarks, according to a new study from Georgetown University and NYU's Stern School of Business.

In a sample of more than 28,000 endowment funds drawn from filings with the U.S. Internal Revenue Service, economists found that the nation's endowments posted median annual returns 5.53 percentage points below a classic 60-40 mix of U.S. equity and Treasury bond indexes between 2009 and 2016.

The median annual return for the entire endowment sample was 3.75 percent, or 1.14 percent below the 10-year Treasury bond return.

"In other words, the typical endowment fund would have earned substantially higher returns if its trustees had followed a simplistic investment strategy of holding 100 percent Treasury bonds and taken no equity market risk whatsoever," economists Sandeep Dahiya and David Yermack wrote in a new paper. "Higher education institutions, whose endowments account for more than half of all assets in the sample despite representing just 6 percent of the observations, significantly underperform market benchmarks, with abnormal investment returns of minus 189 basis points [1.89 percentage points] per year."

While the researchers were quick to acknowledge exceptions to this rule (Yale University reported in 2018 that its endowment grew to $29.4 billion with an annualized return of 11.8 percent per year over the last 20 years), a marked uptick in political scrutiny has thrust the performance of non-profit funds and their managers into the limelight. And the results are "fairly dismal."

Results for all endowments showed a statistically significant negative alpha of 1.01 percent per year despite one of the longest bull markets in modern history. The S&P 500 – the broad market index used as a benchmark for measuring alpha – returned 14.4 percent in total annual returns over the eight years studied.