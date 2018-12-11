5 hot spots you can fly to on the cheap in January

Looking for a break after the stress of the holidays? Turns out, January has some of the best travel deals of the year.

The cheapest months to travel often fall after "traditional" vacation periods end, according to a new analysis of flight price data from travel deal site Hipmunk. In other words: When kids head back to school in the new year, prices drop.

Almost three-quarters of 60 cities analyzed had a "When to Go" date in either January or September, the site found. After kids start school in September, for example, you can find 38 percent savings on flights to Hawaii's Big Island and Kauai.

If you're looking to get away sooner rather than later, these five destinations are among the cheapest to fly to in January, compared to peak pricing, Hipmunk found: