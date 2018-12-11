Trump, Pelosi and Schumer get into a heated Oval Office fight over border wall and shutdown   

President Donald Trump's meeting with Democratic congressional leaders Tuesday turned into an argument before it really began, as the president said he would be "proud" to shut down parts of the government over his proposed border wall.

In a remarkable spat in front of television cameras, the president, House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer jabbed at one another over immigration, government funding and November's election results. The spat threatens already delicate talks to keep the government open past a Dec. 21 deadline, when funding for seven government agencies will lapse.

Pelosi has said she will not agree to any border wall money in a Department of Homeland Security funding bill. She and Schumer planned to offer Trump a deal to pass appropriations bills for six agencies, along with a year-long measure to keep DHS funding at current levels, according to NBC News. If Trump denied that agreement, the Democrats planned to suggest a yearlong continuing resolution for all unfunded departments.

At the start of a meeting among the leaders, Trump repeatedly touted his proposed border wall, one of his top political promises. He seeks $5 billion to fund it in a year-end spending package, a demand Democrats do not want to meet. He repeatedly claimed large portions of the wall have already been built, though Congress has only passed funds to construct new or repair existing fences.

Trump asked Pelosi to speak, when she said "the American people recognize we must keep the government open" and warned of a "Trump shutdown." When Pelosi turned the topic to the vote counts needed to fund the government in Congress, the conversation devolved into an argument.

"No, we don't have the votes, Nancy," Trump shot at the California Democrat. "I can't get it passed in the House if it's not going to pass the Senate," he added, referencing his inability to get Senate Democratic votes for his immigration priorities.

After more back and forth about votes, Schumer said "we do not want to shut down the government." He touted a bipartisan Senate proposal to put $1.6 billion toward border security, but not a wall as Trump seeks.

"And if it's not good border security, I won't take it," Trump fired back.

Schumer said the U.S. can achieve border security without a wall, "which doesn't solve the problem." The president snapped that "it totally solves the problem."

This story is developing. Please check back for updates.

