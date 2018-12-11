Prime Minister Theresa May has embarked on another European tour to seek more flexibility from the continent's leaders over her draft Brexit deal

On Tuesday, May decided to postpone a U.K. parliamentary vote on the Withdrawal Agreement, a 585 page-document that she put together with the other 27 European countries and which outlines how the U.K. should leave the EU in March.

However the U.K. government suddenly pulled the vote, originally due to happen on Tuesday night, after it became clear that May was heading for a heavy defeat.

Now she is travelling to the Netherlands, Germany and Brussels on Tuesday in an attempt to get a few more concessions from the European side. However, even though the other 27 governments want to help May to get the deal approved in the U.K. parliament, there is no willingness to change such agreement.

"The deal we have achieved is the best deal possible, it is the only deal possible," Jean-Claude Juncker, President of the European Commission said Tuesday.

"There is no room whatsoever for renegotiation," Juncker told EU lawmakers, adding that there is however room to "give further clarification" on what the deal actually says.

Rome, Berlin and Paris have also echoed a similar stance.

"I cannot imagine where we could change something substantial in the withdrawal agreement," Germany's EU affairs minister Michael Roth said Tuesday in Brussels.

"It is so sad, it is a really, really sad situation not just for the people in the United Kingdom, but also for us in the EU 27."

France's Europe minister Nathalie Loiseau also said: "We've done a lot to help the U.K."

"This withdrawal agreement is the only possible agreement" and "we've done a lot of concessions to reach it."

And in Rome, the Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte said European countries neow needed to prepare for the worst outcome.

"We need to underline the need for Britain to depart from the European Union in an orderly fashion," Conte told parliament before adding, "We will continue to work with our European partners to prepare for the little-hoped-for scenario of an exit without a deal."