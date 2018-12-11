Business News

Business News

Why Walmart failed in Brazil

Walmart flopped in this country in South America - here's why
Walmart flopped in this country in South America - here's why   

Walmart operates more than 11,000 locations across 27 countries. In June 2018, Walmart sold 80 percent of its stake in Brazil, a country where it once had 558 storefronts at its peak. Watch this video to find out why the American retailer had to pull back from the Brazilian market.


CNBC NEWSLETTERS

Get the best of CNBC in your inbox

Please choose a subscription

Please enter a valid email address
Get these newsletters delivered to your inbox, and more info about our products and service. Privacy Policy.

Playing

Share this video...

×

Watch Next...