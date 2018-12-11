Why Walmart failed in Brazil

Walmart operates more than 11,000 locations across 27 countries. In June 2018, Walmart sold 80 percent of its stake in Brazil, a country where it once had 558 storefronts at its peak. Watch this video to find out why the American retailer had to pull back from the Brazilian market.
