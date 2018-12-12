Apple now has dozens of doctors on staff, showing it's serious about health tech

Apple has dozens of medical doctors working across its various teams, say two people familiar with the company's hiring, showing how serious it is about health tech.

The hires could help Apple win over doctors — potentially its harshest critics — as it seeks to develop and integrate health technologies into the Apple Watch, iPad and iPhone. It also suggests that Apple will build applications that can help people with serious medical problems, and not just cater to the "worried well," as many have speculated.

These hires are not just for show, according to people familiar with the doctors and their roles. Many haven't disclosed their role at Apple at all, which is commonplace at a company that prides itself on secrecy. One example is Stanford pediatrician Rajiv Kumar, who has worked there for several years. CNBC was able to locate 20 physicians at Apple via LinkedIn searches and sources familiar, and other people said as many as 50 doctors work there. Apple has more than 130,000 employees globally.

Other tech companies also employ doctors. A LinkedIn search revealed a handful Amazon -- the most notable are the cardiologist Maulik Majmudar and the family physician Ben Green -- and more than a dozen across Alphabet, with the biggest chunk at Verily (its life sciences arm), Brain (its AI research group) and the venture investing groups. However, the actual number of doctors at these companies may be higher, depending on how strict they are about confidentiality.

Apple declined to comment on personnel matters.